Pakistan Army denies setting up account for flood relief donations

‘Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund’ has been set up to collect donations.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has denied that any account is being set up by the armed forces to receive donations for flood relief operations.

The Inter-Services Public Relations released a statement amid reports that a bank account was set up by the army to collect funds to provide aid to flood victims. It said there is only one federal government’s account for flood relief donations already announced by the Government of Pakistan.

It categorically said there is no separate account of Pakistan Army for flood relief donations. It said rhere are certain fake accounts being attributed to the army for flood relief donations. It warned that all such accounts are fake and requested the public to be aware of such fake appeals.

The federal government had announced establishing the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to support people affected by the unprecedented floods in the country.

The State Bank of Pakistan has established ‘Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund’ on the advice of federal government and asked the banks to create awareness regarding the fund.

The central bank announced that donations can be made through cash or cross-cheques at all bank branches across Pakistan and digitally via IBFT or RAAST.

It said Roshan Digital Account holders can donate by clicking Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund icon on Roshan Samaji Khidmat page of their RDA bank.

It further said that overseas Pakistanis can also donate through wire transfers or Money Transfer Operators/exchange companies in their countries of residence.  The SBP also advised the banks to create awareness about fund and facilitate donors in making the donations.

The Government of Sindh has set up the ‘Sindh Flood Relief Fund’ to collect donations for victims of floods that have devastated the province.

 

How you can donate:

The account title for the fund is Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund Account 2022. However, donors are required to obtain the Account Number and IBAN from their respective banks before donating to the fund.

 

 

