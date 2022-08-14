Pakistan Army dismisses presence of TTP militants in Swat

There are reports about the presence of militants in Swat Valley.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has strongly denied “grossly exaggerated” and “misleading” reports about the presence of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Swat region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said required measures were in place by all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the safety and security of people of adjoining areas of Swat valley as presence of militants anywhere would not be tolerated.

The military’s media issued a statement and said that the terrorists would be dealt with full use of force if required. The ISPR also brushed away the propagated news circulating over social media alleging large presence of terrorists in Swat valley.

“During the past few days, a misperception about alleged presence of large number of proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP’s) armed members in Swat valley has been created on social media”, it said. After confirmation on ground, these reports have been found as “grossly exaggerated” and “misleading”.

The military’s media wing said the presence of small number of armed men on few mountain tops between Swat and Dir has been observed, located far away from the population.

Apparently, these individuals sneaked in from Afghanistan to resettle in their native areas. A close watch is being maintained on their limited presence and movement in mountains, it said.

There has been speculations regarding the heavy presence of militants in the Swat Valley. Local residents and members of the civil society have staged protests demanding security in parts of the district.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police clarified that it is aware of the videos circulating on social media and apprehensions that Swat may return to the 2008-09 era when militants ruled the valley.

Police said that the valley is “totally under the control” of civil administration and all law enforcing agencies are ready to respond to any incident.

It said that the peaceful society of Swat has no space for terrorism in any form and manifestation. It said law-enforcement agencies are appropriately placed and will resort to all possible measures to ensure peace in Swat.

