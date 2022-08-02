Pakistan Army pledges two-day ration to flood victims: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has pledged its share of two days rations to flood affected population in different part of the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s press wing, the relief items will be distributed in Balochistan, Sindh, Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The relief items including flour, sugar, rice, tea, cooking oil, milk powder and pulses would be distributed by army formations to flood victims in different areas.

Pakistan Army is continuing relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the country. In an earlier statement, the ISPR said the troops are assisting in dewatering the affected areas and transferring the victims to safer places.

It added that medical aid and food have also been provided to the victims. It further said that troops are busy in rescue, relief efforts apart from providing medical care and opening up communication infrastructure.

Army’s local commanders visited Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts and relief items were distributed among flood-affected people. Medical camps have also been established in flood-affected areas of both districts.

In Balochistan, complete connectivity of Gandhawa area of Jhal Magsi has been restored. Currently, there is no isolated area in Gandhawa and its surroundings whereas relief activities are also underway in the area. The army is working on restoration of M-8 Motorway. A medical camp has been es established at CMH Khuzdar where 115 patients have been treated so far.

Relief activities are also underway for affected population of Babakot and Gandakha in Naseerabad. The army troops distributed food ration and cooked meals among the flood victims. Army troops are also continuing their relief activities in areas of Noshki, Lasbela, Qila Saifullah and areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

