Pakistan Army postpones Defence Day ceremony in solidarity with flood victims

Defence Day ceremony at GHQ has been postponed.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has postponed the Defence & Martyrs Day ceremony on September 6 in solidarity with the flood victims in the country.

The Inter-Services Public-Relations (ISPR) issued a statement saying that in solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan, the central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed.

“Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods,” the statement added.

Pakistan Army has been at the forefront of relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations. Troops are engaged in relief operation in flood-affected areas in Sindh, Balochistan, south Punjab, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan Army has established 212 relief collection points to support flood affected people. As many as 81 relief collection points in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan and 17 in KPK are functioning.

Pakistan Army has established flood Relief donation account to help flood victims. Title of Account – Army Relief For Flood Affectees (Askari Bank GHQ Branch) Account No – 00280100620583.

