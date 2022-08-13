Pakistan deplores BJP govt’s distorted interpretation of history: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has deplored attempts by BJP government to distort history by its mischievous move to mark August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ as both countries celebrate their 75th Independence Day.

“It is unfortunate that as the people of India and Pakistan approach the Independence Day celebrations, the BJP government has shown its true colours with its mischievous move to mark 14 August as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson while addressing the weekly briefing on Friday.

“We strongly denounce this move which reeks of the reprehensible playbook of hatred, misinformation and communalism that has become the hallmark of BJP-led India of today,” the spokesperson said.

He said, “It is deplorable that the BJP government, as part of its divisive political agenda, is wantonly attempting to play with the sentiments of the people through one-sided and distorted interpretation of history.”

The spokesperson said the government of India was advised to desist from politicizing the events related to Independence and instead sincerely honor the memories of all those who sacrificed their lives for a better future for all. “Pakistan will proudly celebrate the magnificent milestone of our Diamond Jubilee, as befits the nation,” he vowed.

The Foreign Office spokesperson called upon the international community to build pressure on India for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions for granting Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

‘Kashmir issue has been long outstanding, and this is what we have been saying. It has serious implications for the peace and security of the region. This is a major outstanding dispute between India and Pakistan and it has serious implications for peace and security,” he added.

He said, “Since 5th August 2019 in particular, this has assumed greater dimensions in terms of human rights violations and the humanitarian situation that has developed in IIOJK in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.”

He said the Foreign Minister has written a joint letter to the UN Security Council President, the President of the UNGA, UN Secretary-General, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, clearly articulating Pakistan’s position and expectations of what the international community needs to do to resolve this outstanding dispute between India and Pakistan

“Since this dispute is an international dispute, it is on the agenda of the UN Security Council itself, it is the direct responsibility of the UN and the Security Council and particularly its five permanent members to make sincere and concerted efforts to resolve this dispute. It is time for them to act,” he added.

“Other organizations play an important role, with their moral and political support, for example, the clear and strong statements of support from the OIC that are there. But even there, the demand is for the UN and the Security Council to implement its resolutions, because that is the basic framework for the resolution of this dispute.”

“It is the domain of the UNSC. Pressure needs to be built upon India in order to have the Security Council resolutions implemented which provided for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. This is our message, a very clear message and we continue to push this, and we continue to extend our full support to the Kashmiri people on the basis of this principled position.”

