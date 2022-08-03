Pakistan expresses solidarity with China over situation in Taiwan

Pakistan reaffirmed strong commitment to ‘One-China’ Policy

Foreign Office expressed concern over situation in Taiwan Strait

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed its strong commitment to ‘One-China’ Policy and firmly supports China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A statement by the Foreign Office said Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability.

“The world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security,” it said. “The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy,” it added.

The statement said Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding of principles of UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements.

Pelosi visits Taiwan

The situation worsened after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan aboard a US military aircraft, the first such visit in 25 years.

Advertisement

Pelosi disembarked from a US Air Force transport plan at Songshan Airport in Taipei and were greeted by Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, and Sandra Oudkirk, the top US representative in Taiwan.

“Our congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honours America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy,” Pelosi said in a statement shortly after landing.

“America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.”

Pelosi was on a tour of Asia that includes announced visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. Her stop in Taiwan had not been announced but had been widely anticipated.

Chinese war drills

Chinese leadership warned against the visit by Pelosi. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that US politicians who “play with fire” on the Taiwan issue will “come to no good end”.

Advertisement

In response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China announced that it will launch a “series of targeted military operations.”

“People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter (Nancy) Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan island, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” China’s Defense Ministry said.

Besides, the Chinese military will also carry out military exercises and training activities including four-day live fire drills in six regions surrounding the Taiwan.

Also Read Pelosi says her visit makes it “unequivocally clear” US will not abandon Taiwan Pelosi stated that she wants to make it "unequivocally clear" that the...

Advertisement