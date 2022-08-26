Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan Floods: CM KP imposes emergency in Swat
Pakistan Floods: CM KP imposes emergency in Swat

Pakistan Floods: CM KP imposes emergency in Swat

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan Floods: CM KP imposes emergency in Swat
Advertisement
  • Keeping the situation of flood in Swat, Chief Minster Mahmood Khan declared an emergency
  • The CM has also instructed the authorities to expedite the relief activities
  • He also instructed the district administration to provide all essential items including food and drink to the flood victims
Advertisement

SWAT: Keeping the situation of flood in Swat, Chief Minster Mahmood Khan declared an emergency in the region, reported BOL News.

As per details, the Relief Department has issued a notice regarding the implementation of the emergency in Swat. The CM has also instructed the authorities to expedite the relief activities in the calamity-hit region and ordered to ensure the steps are taken on an emergency basis for the affectees.

He also instructed the district administration to provide all essential items including food and drink to the flood victims. “All possible efforts will be made to compensate all the losses of the affected families.”

The CM also said that instructions have been given to the administration from the relief activities and flood victims will not be left alone in the time of crisis.

“All available resources will be utilized to help and rehabilitate the victims,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read

Rain emergency imposed in Sindh, educational institutions will remain closed on Aug 26 & 27 
Rain emergency imposed in Sindh, educational institutions will remain closed on Aug 26 & 27 

The Government of Sindh has imposed a rain emergency across the province....

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story