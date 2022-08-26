Pakistan Floods: CM KP imposes emergency in Swat

Keeping the situation of flood in Swat, Chief Minster Mahmood Khan declared an emergency

SWAT: Keeping the situation of flood in Swat, Chief Minster Mahmood Khan declared an emergency in the region, reported BOL News.

As per details, the Relief Department has issued a notice regarding the implementation of the emergency in Swat. The CM has also instructed the authorities to expedite the relief activities in the calamity-hit region and ordered to ensure the steps are taken on an emergency basis for the affectees.

He also instructed the district administration to provide all essential items including food and drink to the flood victims. “All possible efforts will be made to compensate all the losses of the affected families.”

The CM also said that instructions have been given to the administration from the relief activities and flood victims will not be left alone in the time of crisis.

“All available resources will be utilized to help and rehabilitate the victims,” he added.

