Pakistan floods: Life crippled in country with millions in misery

NDMA revealed that in the last 24 hours 119 people lost their lives

In the last 24 hours 71 people were injured taking the toll to 1,527

Millions of families in Pakistan are uncertain about their future with nothing in hand to rebuild their lives

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has revealed that in the last 24 hours 119 people lost their lives to the recent floods in Pakistan taking the toll to 1,033, reported BOL News.

As per details, in Sindh, 76 succumbed to the recent floods, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, (KP), 4 in Balochistan, 6 in Gilgit Baltistan, (GB), and one in Azad Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

The NDMA also disclosed that in the last 24 hours 71 people were injured taking the toll to 1,527.

On the other hand, 662,446 houses were partially destroyed and 287,412 are completely destroyed by the flood.

Millions of people across the country have been pleading to the authorities for help amid the devastating floods that hit the country hard.

The flash floods have taken away the houses of the locals in many regions and have ruined the infrastructure of the calamity-hit areas across Pakistan.

Hundreds have been trapped in the areas and government officials along with the army are trying to rescue as many people as they can on an immediate basis. Shortage of food and medicine supply, no shelter, and the devastated areas have left the people in misery.

Millions of families in Pakistan are uncertain about their future with nothing in hand to rebuild their lives from the scratch.

NGOs, humanitarian organisations and others have been striving hard to reach the flood victims to provide immediate relief.