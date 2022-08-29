Advertisement
Pakistan floods: PTI calls meeting to discuss calamity in country

Pakistan floods: PTI calls meeting to discuss calamity in country

Articles
Pakistan floods: PTI calls meeting to discuss calamity in country

Imran Khan will hold telethon to raise funds at 9pm on Monday. Image: File

  • PTI has called a meeting of the party leaders to review the floods across country
  • The meeting will be held at Bani Gala this afternoon
  • PTI Chief will be briefed about the flood situation and the political issues in the country
ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the floods in Pakistan, Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called a meeting of the party leaders to review the situation, BOL News reported.

As per details, the meeting will be held at Bani Gala this afternoon and the PTI Chief will be briefed about the flood situation and the political issues in the country.

Not only this, but the PTI meet will also discuss issues regarding the cases against the party leadership and the preparations for the PTI Telethon will also come under discussion.

The sources have revealed that the PTI legal team will brief Khan regarding the progress in the PTI cases and Imran Khan will also issue new guidelines to the party leadership.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has been hardly hit by the recent floods and millions have been in misery due to life and other losses.

A national emergency has been declared in the country and the President of Pakistan has also urged the international community to step forwards for the relief and rehabilitation activities across the country.

As per the data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the death toll has crossed 1,000 and the number of injured ones has reached 1,527.

