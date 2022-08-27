Advertisement
Pakistan floods: Where to donate?

Pakistan floods: Where to donate?

Pakistan floods: Where to donate?
The recent monsoon rains have crippled life in Pakistan and played havoc in almost all major regions of the country including Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

As per details, life is at a standstill especially in Sindh, KP and Balochistan with casualties of hundreds and massive destruction due to flooding.

The government has declared a national emergency after the worsening situation and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has revealed that more than 900 people had been killed so far.

The streets in the flood-hit areas have been filled with people lying under bare skies waiting for the authorities to rescue them, children have been crying with hunger and mothers looking for their lost ones.

Here is the detail about where to donate for the flood victims across Pakistan:

Prime Minister’s Flood Relief:

PTA:

Sindh Relief Fund:

Balochistan Relief Fund:

Others:

