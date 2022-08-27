Pakistan floods: Where to donate?

The recent monsoon rains have crippled life in Pakistan and played havoc in almost all major regions of the country including Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

As per details, life is at a standstill especially in Sindh, KP and Balochistan with casualties of hundreds and massive destruction due to flooding.

The government has declared a national emergency after the worsening situation and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has revealed that more than 900 people had been killed so far.

The streets in the flood-hit areas have been filled with people lying under bare skies waiting for the authorities to rescue them, children have been crying with hunger and mothers looking for their lost ones.

Here is the detail about where to donate for the flood victims across Pakistan:

Prime Minister’s Flood Relief:

1/3 PM Flood Relief Fund has been established on the advice of Federal Government. Donations can be made through cash or cross cheques at all bank branches across Pakistan and digitally via IBFT/ RAAST. See circular: https://t.co/IwLCHiF6Q9 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 25, 2022

PTA:

📢 PTA has allocated short code: 9999 to enable #mobile subscribers to donate to ‘Prime Minister’s #Flood Relief Fund 2022′.

Users can donate Rs. 10 by typing ‘fund’ in #SMS option and sending to 9999. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 26, 2022

Sindh Relief Fund:

Balochistan Relief Fund:

Others:

𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐅𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐃 𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐋!🦺🌧️

Throughout Pakistan, flooding’s have caused 400+ deaths & many injuries.

There are families displaced & are looking forward to our support.

Join hands with @AlkhidmatOrg in this mission.

https://t.co/w2DWDtKRMg6 — Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (@AlkhidmatOrg) July 31, 2022

