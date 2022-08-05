Pakistan, Indonesia FM’s emphasized on bilateral cooperation at OIC level

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Indonesia’s Retno Marsudi reached an agreement on Friday to expand frequent discussion at all levels

PHNOM PENH: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Indonesia’s Retno Marsudi reached an agreement on Friday to expand frequent discussion at all levels, including collaboration at the level of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During a discussion that took place on the margins of the 29th ministerial conference of the ARF, the two foreign ministers expressed their pleasure over the pace of steady growth in bilateral ties. This meeting was conducted to further cement and add impetus to the relationship.

Both foreign ministers agreed that Pakistan and Indonesia, as the two largest Islamic nations, ought to engage closely with one another, including within the framework of the OIC and other international organizations.

In addition, the two ministers of foreign affairs talked about the significant role that women play in both Pakistan and Indonesia, and they agreed to collaborate to advance women’s rights and empower women.

FM Bilawal expressed gratitude to the Indonesian Foreign Minister for the prompt cooperation and facilitation provided by the Indonesian government about the release of palm oil exports to Pakistan.

The two groups reached an agreement about the importance of resuming to broaden the scope of cultural interactions and enhancing people-to-people connections across all fronts for the mutual advantage of the two nations.

Moreover, it was determined to continue working together on matters of shared concern.