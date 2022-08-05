Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5 (today) to mark the third year of Indian military siege of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

The government has planned a series of activities including seminars and conferences to mark the occasion and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people while rallies would be staged across the country with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life.

The whole nation will give a message to Kashmiris that the people of Pakistan would always support their struggle for right to self-determination against the atrocities committed by Indian forces.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world will also observe Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn unconstitutional step taken by India on August 5, 2019.

Activists of all political parties of the country will record protest over Indian state terrorism against innocent and unarmed people of IIoJK through rallies and other activities.

Advertisement

Civil society organizations will also arrange seminars and other programs to highlight gross human rights violations against the Kashmiri people.

One minute of silence is to be observed across the country. Traffic to be halted for one minute and sirens will be played which will be followed by the national anthems.

Meanwhile, posters and billboards have been displayed on the main roads of Islamabad and other provincial capitals to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and expose the atrocities committed by the occupation forces.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the teaser of song ‘Jalta Hai Kashmir’ to expose the atrocities of Indian army in Kashmir and show solidarity with Kashmiris against the Illegal occupation by India.

The vocals of the song are given by Zohaib Zaman and music by Salman Ali while the lyrics are penned by Mushtaq Shad and will be released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kashmir Cell.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government struck down Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, thereby scrapping Kashmir’s special status.

Advertisement

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for complete shutdown mark it as a Black Day. In a message from an Indian jail, APHC Chairman Masarrat Alam Butt said that August 5, 2019 is one of the blackest days in IIOJK.

He said the purpose of observing the day as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir is to sensitize the international community about New Delhi’s brutal repression being carried out in the territory.

Also Read APHC leader Mirwaiz appeals Kashmiris to observe Black Day on Friday Senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who continues to remain under house...