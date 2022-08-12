Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan may get $1.17bn tranche soon as IMF signs LOI

Pakistan may get $1.17bn tranche soon as IMF signs LOI

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan may get $1.17bn tranche soon as IMF signs LOI

Pakistan may get $1.17bn tranche soon as IMF signs LOI. Image: File

Advertisement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will soon release US$1.17 billion tranche as it has agreed to the letter of intent (LOI) forwarded by Pakistan.

Sources privy to the development confirmed that the Fund has signed the LOI sent from Pakistan and returned it to the country which will now sign it.

On August 2, the IMF confirmed that Pakistan had attained all the set targets for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

“Pakistan will send back the signed LOI to the IMF today,” they said, adding that the letter of intent was prepared by Pakistan a month back and since then IMF has been satisfied with its points and action plan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Pak Rupee continued its upsurge to reach Rs215.49 against the dollar on Friday, as Pakistan received the letter of intent (LoI) from the International Monetary Fund, currency dealers observed.

The local unit gained Rs3.39 to close at Rs215.49 to the dollar from Thursday’s closing of Rs218.88 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Currency experts said that the rupee has been on an upward stream as the market celebrated the positive news flow regarding the IMF programme.

Also Read

Rupee gains for ninth consecutive session
Rupee gains for ninth consecutive session

KARACHI: The rupee continued its upsurge to reach Rs215.49 against the dollar...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story