Pakistan Navy continue relief efforts in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Navy is undertaking relief operations in various areas of Balochistan affected by recent heavy rains and floods.

A naval spokesperson said Pakistan Navy has established a tent village in Bela for displaced people with the support of PDMA Balochistan and district administration. Doctors and medical staff are providing treatment and medicines.

During the Pakistan Navy operation, prepared food, rations and other essential items were provided in the areas of Lasbela district. Pakistan Navy is committed to providing relief and rescue assistance to flood victims and their rehabilitation, the spokesperson added.

Pakistan Navy is also continuing its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in Uthal area of Balochistan which have been devastated by recent floods.

It has set up a tent village and medical camp in Uthal and adjoining areas. Relief goods were dropped in affected areas through Helicopters. It said the navy along with PDMA and civil administration is providing continuous assistance to affectees.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistan Navy provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to the people stranded in flash floods affected areas of Urki, Uthal, Lakhra and other small settlement of Lasbela District.

Commander Coast Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal along with officials of district administration undertook aerial visit of the flood hit areas to review relief activities.

Pakistan Navy helicopters undertook multiple hops from Uthal to the affected areas to air drop rations near people trapped in their homes. Airdrop of relief goods by helicopters is the most effective way of providing relief to people who could not be reached.

During the operation by Pakistan Navy helicopters, a critically ill woman along with six other people trapped in floods was also rescued and evacuated to Uthal for medical treatment.

The navy said it has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. It said relief operation is a practical manifestation of the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to extend support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistan Army troops continue relief efforts in flood-hit areas: ISPR RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army is continuing relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas...