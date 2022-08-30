Flood caused immense destruction in Pakistan

Karachi-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday said that Pakistan needs the help of the international community.

Addressing the ceremony, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that the flood caused immense destruction in Pakistan, and the effects of climate change had a negative impact on Pakistan.

He said that the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan is unspeakable, unfortunately, crops were also destroyed and the communication system was disrupted due to the rains and floods.

He said that a large number of people are living under the open sky in Pakistan following heavy rains and floods. He said every new day is bringing more problems for them and victims are facing challenges of needs food, roof, and rehabilitation.

FM Bilawal said that the recent floods in Pakistan were caused by cloud bursts, due to climate change in Pakistan this year there were unusual rains. He said that Pakistan is being directly affected by global warming while Pakistan is facing serious problems and crises due to rains and floods.

FM said that Pakistan needs the help of the international community, rehabilitation, and reconstruction in the areas affected by floods and rains.

Bilawal Bhutto said that most of the cities and districts of Sindh have been submerged due to floods, and the flood victims urgently need tents and mosquito nets.

Bilawal further said that it is difficult to deliver aid to flood-affected areas due to major destruction.

