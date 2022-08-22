Pakistan not facing any risk of default: state minister for finance

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha has categorically stated that Pakistan was not facing any risk of default.

Addressing at the launching ceremony of special report titled ‘Economic Security of Pakistan; Challenges and Way Forward’ in Islamabad on Monday, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan had ensured external financing needs for the next year. However, the challenges at economic front were significant, she added.

She said due to prudent economic measures taken by the government the rupee had gained strength and imports had been significantly reduced.

Highlighting importance of sustainability in current economic success of the government, she emphasised on structurally reforming the economy to get out of the boom bust cycle.

She said tax compliance had to be increased and decision makers needed to think beyond politics and personal interests while devising tax policy. She said all stakeholders should keep Pakistan first. She said structural reforms in economy had to be undertaken with consensus of stakeholders to put Pakistan on sustainable growth.

The minister of state for finance said without consistency of economic policies the government could not lead the country on the path of human security. She said in today’s world national security could not be secured without human security.

On July 16, Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail had reiterated the firm commitment of the government to bring economic stability, reduce inflation, end power load shedding and build foreign exchange reserves for achieving sustainable, inclusive economic growth and social prosperity in the country.

The minister had said that tough and unpopular decision taken by the coalition government had helped the country to avert from default, however, he had said that strict adherence of fiscal and financial discipline still vital to put the economy on right direction of fast track, sustainable economic development and attaining social prosperity.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Finance Minister had reaffirmed the government’s resolve to pass on all the benefits gained through declining of petroleum prices in international market, besides taking all possible steps to protect the most vulnerable segments of the society through strengthening social safety nets.

Soon after receding the price of petroleum products in international market, he had said the government had decided to pass on all its benefits to facilitate the common man in the country and it would be continued passing on the relief to address the rising inflationary pressure.