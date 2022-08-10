Pakistan slams India for marking ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on Aug 14

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly denounced the Indian government’s mischievous move of observing ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on August 14.

“It is deplorable that the BJP government, as part of its divisive political agenda, is wantonly attempting to play with the sentiments of the people through distorted interpretation of history,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

“True to its characteristic revisionist agenda, the BJP-RSS led dispensation has again sought to hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947,” it added.

The statement stressed that if the Indian leaders genuinely cared about agony, suffering, and pain, they must work to improve the conditions of the Muslims and other minorities in India.

The Foreign office said the last seven decades had been replete with undeniable proof that India’s espousal of secularism was a sham.

“The fact is that today’s India is an undeclared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ that has no place or tolerance for other religious minorities, especially Muslims who are faced with discrimination, persecution and political and socio-economic exclusion,” it said.

It advised the government of India to desist from politicizing the events related to Independence and instead sincerely honour the memories of all those who sacrificed for a better future for all.

In a sinister move, the BJP has announced to observe August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement to mark the day at a time when both countries are commemorating the completion of 75 years since Partition.

