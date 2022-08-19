Pakistan underlines need to unfreeze Afghan assets

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar on Friday underlined the need to unfreeze the Afghan assets to be used for the welfare and benefit of the Afghan people.

Replying to a question at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, he said Pakistan welcomed the initial steps taken by the US administration in that regard and Islamabad would welcome similar measures in future as well.

He said the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan needed to be addressed with some sense of urgency.

He said there should be no strings attached toward the unfreezing of the Afghan assets abroad and the Afghan Interim Authorities should be allowed to utilise them for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan.

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to Afghan flood victims

Answering another question regarding acquisition of arms by India, the spokesperson said it had been a longstanding concern of Pakistan.

He said India’s unbridled acquisition of arms over the years had started an arms race and created an imbalance of power in South Asia.

He said over 70 percent of military capability, the India has acquired so far, is deployed against Pakistan, which is a cause of serious concern for us.

He said Pakistan has expressed its concerns at various world forums, including the United Nations.

Asim Iftikhar also informed that the prime minister will be undertaking a visit to Qatar next week.

Besides, the foreign minister is also visiting four European countries Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

“These visits manifest Pakistan’s continuing intense engagement and diplomacy with our partners,” he said.

On July 22, Pakistan had dispatched humanitarian assistance and relief goods through a special flight to the flood-affected people of eastern Afghanistan.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the delivery of relief goods to Afghanistan at Nur Khan Airbase, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said Pakistan shared the grief of Afghan people and stood in solidarity with them in the difficult times.

The relief assistance included tents, blankets, clothing items, cooking oil and sugar. He had said Pakistan’s relief efforts were a humble testament to the fraternal bonds that existed between the two countries.