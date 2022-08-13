More torrential rains likely in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has predicted more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab in coming days.

In a weather advisory on Saturday, the Met Office informed that a depression has developed in Arabian Sea which is likely to move towards west along Makran coast.

Due to this weather system, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in southern parts of the country.

Another low pressure is likely to approach Sindh on Tuesday.

Also Read PM seeks report on flood-hit areas of Balochistan ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday sought an immediate report over...

Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday (tomorrow) till Tuesday with occasional gaps.

It said the heavy rains may generate urban flooding, advising all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the road connectivity between Quetta and Karachi has been suspended once again due to flooding.

According to Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khilji, the recently established alternate route at Landa area of Uthal on National Highway was washed away by flood on Friday.

He appealed to the public to avoid traveling on the Quetta-Karachi highway.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday sought an immediate report over the flood-affected areas and instructed to expedite relief operations.

Advertisement

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the human and financial losses caused by recent flash floods in Qila Abdullah after another heavy monsoon rainy spell lashed Balochistan province.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to expedite the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas.