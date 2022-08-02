Rain-wind/thundershower expected in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower for Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and eastern and southern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Hot and Humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

A westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi.

Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 07 mm, Bagrote 02, Astore, Gilgit, Skardu 01, Punjab: Gujranwala 06, Attock 04, Bahawalnagar 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa: Dir 05, Drosh 02, Mirkhani, kalam 01 and Karachi 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 43 C, Nokkundi 42 and Dadu 41C.

At least 104 people have died in different rain-related incidents in Sindh from June 20 to July 31, since the beginning of monsoon rains.

The deceased include 47 men, 51 children and six women. The number of people who died just in Karachi is 44. Out of the 44, 11 passed away in district South, 10 in district Malir, 7 in Korangi, 6 in East, 5 in Central, 4 in West and one in Kemari.

Whereas, 65 people got injured in different accidents from June 22 to July 31. Out of the 65 injured, 28 were men, 17 women and 20 children.

The figures have been shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Sindh.

On July 31, the meteorological department had predicted that another spell of torrential rains was expected in different districts of the province. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had put out an alert in Balochistan as floods had caused disasters throughout the province.