ISLAMABAD: The diplomatic sources on Tuesday said neither Pakistani airspace was used in the drone attack against al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul nor the United States authorities sought any kind of intelligence assistance from the country.

Pakistan was not asked for any kind of cooperation in the drone operation against Ayman al-Zawahiri, the diplomatic sources said.

Ayman al-Zawahiri fled North Waziristan and went into hiding in Afghanistan in 2004, they said adding that he moved from the border area to Kabul some time ago.

The US tracked his presence in Afghanistan based on secret information, the sources said.

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan. He was killed in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.

During live remarks from the Blue Room Balcony at the White House, Biden said there were no civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government has strongly condemned the drone strike and lodged strong protest over it.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement said the drone strike was blatant violation of international principles and Doha agreement.

The drone attack is the first known US strike inside Afghanistan since US troops and diplomats left the country in August 2021.

AFP adds: the US defence and intelligence officials finalised the plan in June and presented it to Biden in the White House on July 1, using a detailed model of the residence, as was done before the bin Laden raid.

Biden asked detailed questions on the structure, weather issues, and the risk to civilians, the official said.

Finally, on July 25, Biden — still ill with a bout of Covid-19 — made the decision.

It took place with key cabinet officials joining the final briefing, echoing the April 28, 2011 White House meeting where president Barack Obama decided to deploy US special operations troops to enter Pakistan and get bin Laden.