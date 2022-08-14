Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day was celebrated with a flag hoisting ceremony at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah.

Consul General Khalid Majid hoisted the national flag, while the national anthem was played. Distinguished members of Pakistani community attended the ceremony and expressed their solidarity with their country.

Khalid Majid addressed the gathering and spoke about the importance of this day in Pakistan’s history. He said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and is committed to working for regional peace and stability. He also reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue its efforts to further promote friendly relations with Saudi Arabia.

The consul general thanked the Saudi Arabian leadership for facilitating Pakistani community in the kingdom. He also praised the contribution by the Pakistani community for their meaningful role towards strengthening Saudi-Pak relations. Young Pakistani students presented speeches and tableaus to mark the significance of this day.

قونصلیٹ جنرل آف پاکستان جدہ میں پاکستان کے 75ویں یوم آزادی کی مناسبت سے پرچم کشائی کی تقریب کا اہتمام کیا گیا۔ قونصل جنرل جناب خالدمجید نے قومی ترانے کی گونج میں سبز ہلالی پرچم لہرایا۔تقریب میں پاکستانی کمیونٹی کےمعززین نے شرکت کی اور پاکستان کے ساتھ اپنی یکجہتی کا اظہار کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/PvmfqWziSA — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) August 14, 2022

The ceremony concluded with a cake cutting ceremony and special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Kashmir brethren, facing atrocities in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.