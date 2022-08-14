Parliamentarians advocate unity in wake of existing challenges

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, lawmakers in the National Assembly advocated unity in dealing with present issues and moving forward for a bright future for Pakistan by reflecting on past mistakes.

During a debate in the National Assembly (NA) commemorating Pakistan’s 75th anniversary, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif congratulated Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on hosting a three-day Diamond Jubilee commemoration of the first Constituent Assembly.

He stated that non-Muslim Pakistanis and individuals from all walks of life participated in a series of diamond jubilee conventions and festivities, which he praised.

He stated that we were commemorating 75 years of freedom today. However, we must hold ourselves accountable for what we have lost and accomplished over the interval. The minister added that in the past, democratic administrations and parliaments were dissolved owing to unwarranted involvement in their affairs and that barriers were put in the way of Parliament’s efficient functioning.

He considered the constancy in the democratic process of the Parliament since 2008 to be a favorable omen. “If we compare the last 75 years, there was despair and division, even though people adore Pakistan,” he remarked.

He stated that we were elected representatives of 220 million people, and it was our mission to lead the people, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-four-year Insaf’s rule had severely damaged the country’s political culture.

“Politicians should practice politics with the backing of the population and their votes,” he added, adding that all institutions must be respected by the Constitution.

He said that a guy with no political stature employed a phrase never utilized by any other political leader in history. Khawaja Asif stated that we should make a vow to ascend with the backing of the people rather than any other power.

He stated that Parliament was supreme and that the 1973 Constitution was sacrosanct to all of us. “We should rely on the power of the people.”

He stated that we should honor the bravery and sacrifices of our armed forces as they risked their lives in the line of duty. He stated that all institutions should operate within their constitutional mandates.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Minister of Water Resources, congratulated the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of freedom. He also praised Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf for organizing beautiful Diamond Jubilee festivities and wished the country a prosperous future.

He also honored the sacrifices of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and predicted that their fight for the right to self-determination will be victorious one day.

He stated that to move forward, we must establish self-accountability and educate the next generation about the objective of Pakistan’s existence. Despite severe economic and other hurdles, Quaid’s Pakistan would overcome all obstacles through unity, he stressed.

According to Ahmed Hussain Dehar, a PTI MNA, Pakistan has a lot of resources and the ability to stay strong in the face of adversity and deal with them properly. He stated that all institutions, including the Pakistan Army, should be recognized because they have made significant sacrifices for the country.