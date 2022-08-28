PCB to donate gate receipts of first T20 match against England to PM relief Fund

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja stated on Sunday that gate receipts from the first T20I against England would be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund to assist victims of the continuing flooding across Pakistan caused by continuous rainfall.

In a statement, PCB Chairman invited cricket fans and followers to support the initiative by purchasing tickets to the inaugural match.

“We at the PCB express our concern and sorrow for all those affected by the unprecedented monsoon rainfall and floods, which have caused misery and destruction beyond comprehension, killing over 1,000 people and displacing over a million.” We stand solidly with the victims and all those involved in flood relief and rescue activities as cricket unifies our wonderful nation.

“As a responsible and compassionate organization, the PCB has always stood behind its fans and the general public during difficult, hard, and testing times.” In this regard, we have agreed to donate gate earnings from next month’s first T20I against England to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

“I invite all spectators to engage in this initiative by purchasing tickets for the first T20I and attending in large numbers so that we as a cricketing family may donate a significant sum to the fund and express solidarity with those affected by the disaster,” he said.

“We have already delivered trucks full of food, medications, and other items to the devastated areas, and we will continue to support our country and rescue personnel in any way we can.” Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the people of Pakistan.”

England will play seven Twenty20 Internationals in Pakistan on their first tour in 17 years. Karachi will host matches on September 20, 22, 23, and 25, while Lahore will host the other three matches on September 28 and 30, as well as October 2.

England will return to the field in late November for three Tests in Rawalpindi (1-5 December), Multan (9-13 December), and Karachi.