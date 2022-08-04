PDM filed reference against Imran Khan based on Article 63A in ECP

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has filed a disqualification reference against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan based on Article 63 of the Constitution in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has filed a disqualification reference against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan based on Article 63 of the Constitution in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday, BOL News reported

According to the report, PDM mentioned in their reference that Imran Khan didn’t show the gifts that he got from Tosha Khana in his assets.

PDM demand that Imran Khan should be disqualified based on Article 62 (1)(f) which states, “A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.”

Information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on April 21 claimed that Imran Khan while being in the power, retained the Toshakhana gifts at 20 percent of their price, but sold them at four times higher in the markets. He retained a total of 58 gifts, including cufflinks, a ring, and others, worth Rs 1420 million. It also included the famous wristwatch, which alone was sold for Rs 180 million.

All the expensive items were retained by Imran Khan before an increase in the percentage price of the Toshakhana gifts from 20 to 50, she pointed out.

She expressed Imran Khan’s income increased manifold due to the selling of the Toshakhana gifts. The assets raised through the gifts’ sale were much more precious than his entire life income.