PDM seeks apology from Imran Khan over Shahbaz Gill’s statement

  • PDM spokesperson Hamdullah seeks apology from Imran Khan
  • He said that the apology should be tendered on the statement of Shahbaz Gill
  • He also said that Imran Khan has been spreading riots
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said that Imran Khan should apologize for Shahbaz Gill’s statement.

Hafiz Hamdullah while reacting to Imran Khan’s press conference said that Imran Khan being the leader of a political party cannot be an argument for being above the constitution and law.

“Imran Khan is spreading riots in the name of Jihad in the country,” he added.

He said that if a common man or a leader commits a crime, he cannot be exempted from the law, ask for forgiveness on the statement of Shahbaz Gill and take it in the interest of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Gill of PTI was arrested days ago for inciting the public against state institutions.

He was arrested when was on way to Bani Gala to meet Imran Khan. Gill was taken into custody and presented before a Judicial Magistrate who granted two days physical remand of the leader.

The court ordered medical examination of the leader and instructed the police to present him again on August 12.

