PDM to put names of Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in ECL

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the coalition government would once again meet on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s House to address various state-related concerns as well as file a reference against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

The Federal Minister for Water Reserves, Khursheed Shah, and the Law Minister, Azam Nazeer Tarar, would monitor committees and submit suggestions according to the committees that are functioning under them

The coalition government is expected to put the names of Imran Khan and other prominent leaders on Exit Control List (ECL). A meeting behind closed doors is scheduled to take place in the residence of the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

—————————————————————————————————

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the coalition government would once again meet on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s House to address various state-related concerns as well as file a reference against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), BOL News reported.

According to a report by BOL News, the Federal Minister for Water Reserves, Khursheed Shah, and the Law Minister, Azam Nazeer Tarar, would monitor committees and submit suggestions according to the committees that are functioning under them. The coalition government is expected to put the names of Imran Khan and other prominent leaders on Exit Control List (ECL). A meeting behind closed doors is scheduled to take place in the residence of the Prime Minister.

In addition, Azam Nazeer Tarar would provide PDM with information on the legal and constitutional issues of the case after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled against PTI on August 02 for the case involving unlawful fundraising. In addition, Khursheed Shah is going to talk about the political consequences of the ruling that the ECP made.

Also Read Balochistan rain update: Rains claimed 165 lives Catastrophic torrential rains in Balochistan have taken the lives of 165 people...

The reports indicate that Rana Sana Ullah, the Minister of the Interior, would also brief the PDM while the meeting is in session. Later, during a press conference, leaders of the coalition government and the PDM will provide an update to the media.