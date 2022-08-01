Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PDM will gather in Islamabad to discuss political situation
PDM will gather in Islamabad to discuss political situation

PDM will gather in Islamabad to discuss political situation

Articles
Advertisement
PDM will gather in Islamabad to discuss political situation
Advertisement
  • PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called a two-day meeting to discuss the political situation of the country
  • The meeting will begin tomorrow in Islamabad
  • Important decisions are expected to be announced by the PDM
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called a two-day meeting to discuss the political situation of the country, reported BOL News.

As per details, the PDM chief has called a two-day meeting that will begin tomorrow in Islamabad.

Sources in the know informed us that the parties of the ruling coalition will attend the meeting and discussions will be held regarding the political and economic conditions.

The meeting will undertake discussions regarding the early elections, the Presidential Reference regarding the interpretation of Article 62, and the powers of the Supreme Court (SC).

Important decisions are expected to be announced by the PDM and the ruling coalition after the two-day consultative meeting.

Advertisement

Sources say that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif will participate in the meeting through video link.

Earlier, PDM Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said in a statement regarding the foreign funding case that the unjustified delay in pronouncing the decision on foreign funding is beyond comprehension.

He questioned that if Imran Niazi is honest and trustworthy then why the decision is pending of the foreign funding case adding that hopefully Election Commission will not be intimidated by the bullying and threats of the Niazi gang.

Also Read

NA-240 bypolls violence: ECP adjourns hearing till Aug 10
NA-240 bypolls violence: ECP adjourns hearing till Aug 10

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday heard a case...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story