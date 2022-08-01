PDM will gather in Islamabad to discuss political situation

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called a two-day meeting to discuss the political situation of the country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called a two-day meeting to discuss the political situation of the country, reported BOL News.

As per details, the PDM chief has called a two-day meeting that will begin tomorrow in Islamabad.

Sources in the know informed us that the parties of the ruling coalition will attend the meeting and discussions will be held regarding the political and economic conditions.

The meeting will undertake discussions regarding the early elections, the Presidential Reference regarding the interpretation of Article 62, and the powers of the Supreme Court (SC).

Important decisions are expected to be announced by the PDM and the ruling coalition after the two-day consultative meeting.

Sources say that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif will participate in the meeting through video link.

Earlier, PDM Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said in a statement regarding the foreign funding case that the unjustified delay in pronouncing the decision on foreign funding is beyond comprehension.

He questioned that if Imran Niazi is honest and trustworthy then why the decision is pending of the foreign funding case adding that hopefully Election Commission will not be intimidated by the bullying and threats of the Niazi gang.

