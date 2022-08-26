PDMA issues alert of flood risk in Indus River

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday issued an alert of flood risk on the Indus River.

Moderate to a high level of flooding is expected at Kala Bagh, Chashma and Taunsa in the Indus River during the next 48 hours, the spokesman PDMA.

The spokesman said that the districts of Mianwali, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan may be affected by the flooding.

Due to floods coming from the hilly areas of DG Khan, the Indus River may flood at Taunsa.

The PDMA stresses preparedness to deal with any emergency situations.

The machinery and staff concerned must be kept alter and respond in time, the PDMA spokesman.

Steps should be taken to evacuate people from potential flood areas.

meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has suspended its passenger operation at a track of ML-1 from Khanpur to Hyderabad due to flood near Nawabshah.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the railway track of around 10 kilometers near Nawabshah is under flood and there is around 18 inches water there. He said that Pakistan Railways, divisional headquarters and regional headquarters had decided to close the passenger operation on this particular track of ML-1 while other track of ML-1 from Peshawar to Multan would remain operational.

According to SOPs of Railway, its tracks are closed in case of 6 inches of water there and a portion of the track near Nawabshah has been flooded with 18 inches of water. Only passenger operation is being closed there for the safety of the people who would be reimbursed their fare amount, the minister said.

He said that various tracks at ML-2 and ML-3 damaged by the flood have been already closed. An important bridge on the ML-3 track was swept away in the flood and talks had been underway with NLC for alternate arrangements there to restore the railway’s operations, he maintained.