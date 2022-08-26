Petition filed against Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif in IHC

An application has been filed in IHC against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: An application has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for contempt of court.

As per details, an application was filed in the Islamabad High Court for contempt of court proceedings against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with the arguments that the latter had gone abroad with the permission of the Lahore High Court (LHC) due to illness.

It also said that Nawaz Sharif has been an absconder in multiple cases against him and the petition demanded contempt of court proceedings against them.

The petition also asked the court to order the return of Nawaz Sharif from London while Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been made parties to the petition.

The petition was filed by former parliamentarian Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

