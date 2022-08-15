PIA referendum continues after 2 years in Karachi

Preparations for the referendum of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were completed on Monday

KARACHI: Preparations for the referendum of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were completed on Monday as National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) polling officers started to reach PIA’s head office, BOL News reported.

According to the details, a polling booth has been set up in a daycare center adjacent to the PIA head office in Karachi. The polling process for the referendum under NIRC will begin shortly at PIA offices across the country.

As per the details, People’s Unity, Air League, Piasi, Insaf Front, and United Unions are participating in the referendum. The real competition will be between the People’s Unity, supported by the People’s Party, and the Air League, endorsed by the Pakistan Muslim League (N). The polling process for the referendum will continue till 5 pm.

Moreover, employees of PIA groups one to four will be eligible to vote in the referendum. From August 15 to August 18, PIA air hosts will participate in the voting. On the General Polling Day on August 19, PIA employees belonging to various sectors of Group One to Four will participate in voting. The union with the highest number of votes will take over as the CBA of PIA.

Earlier, in the referendum of 2019, the People’s Unity, backed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), won the elections of PIA. The referendum on the national airline of Pakistan began after a delay of 2 years.