PM announces Rs10 bn for KPK in flood relief assistance

  • Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced Rs10 billion grant for the flood-affected populace of KPK as flood relief assistance
  • The prime minister said that the amount would be spent for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of the province
  • The federal government, National Disaster Management Authority, and the provincial government, through close coordination, would ensure transparency and immediate disbursement in the affected areas
KANJU: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced Rs10 billion grant for the flood-affected populace of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as flood relief assistance.

Addressing a gathering of flood-affected people here, the prime minister said that the amount would be spent for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of the province. The federal government, National Disaster Management Authority, and the provincial government, through close coordination, would ensure transparency and immediate disbursement in the affected areas.

The prime minister said earlier, that the federal government had already announced Rs15 billion for Sindh province and Rs10 billion for Balochistan province respectively.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to immediately evacuate tourists from the area who were trapped there after the link roads were damaged by recent flash floods.

Upon the direction of the prime minister, a helicopter arrived there to airlift the tourists on an emergency basis. The prime minister directed for expediting the operation of shifting the people to safe areas.

The prime minister arrived here to review the losses and rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts.
The prime minister also directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to restore the damaged roads on an emergency basis.

On the occasion, the prime minister also met a number of people and tourists and inquired about their issues. He assured them that the federal government would take all possible steps to assist them in this hour of need.

The prime minister said that he would be supervising all these measures.

