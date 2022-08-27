PM arrives Sajawal distt. to review relief, rescue activities

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Faqirani Jat, Oplano, and other flood-affected districts in Sindh province

The prime minister will review rescue and relief efforts and meet with flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Faqirani Jat, Oplano, and other flood-affected districts in Sindh province on Saturday. The prime minister will review rescue and relief efforts and meet with flood victims.

The chief secretary, director general, provincial Disaster Management Authority, deputy commissioner, and other relevant authorities will brief the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation, and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

Earlier on Friday, The federal government affirmed to provide a grant of Rs 15 billion to the Sindh government to overcome the heavy losses of lives and infrastructure in the wake of the massive destruction caused by flash floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday.

Talking to reporters flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and federal ministers including Bilawal Bhutto and Syed Khurshid Shah here at Sukkur Barrage, the prime minister said the situation demanded rising above politics and helping the flood victims overcome their miseries.

PM Sharif, who earlier took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji, and Thari Mir Wah, expressed serious concern over the loss of lives and infrastructure caused by floods.

The prime minister said the grant by the federal government would help the Sindh government carry out relief and rehabilitation activities.

He said the coalition government would make collective efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims, adding that it would leave no stone unturned to facilitate the people who faced unprecedented loss in the wake of the floods.

He mentioned that over 900 people died due to floods in the last few months, while the situation incurred a heavy toll on crops and livestock as well.

He directed the relief and rescue staff to be available round-the-clock on duty to help the flood victims.