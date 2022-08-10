PM asks inquiry commission to submit report of suspending power projects in last 4 years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the inquiry commission on Wednesday for the early submission of a report on the suspension of power projects over the last four years.

The prime minister, who was chairing a meeting to review solar energy promotion measures in the country, also demanded a detailed report on the amount received as fuel price adjustment through electricity bills. He told the meeting that solar systems would be provided to the people as an alternative to the expensive electricity generated using imported fuel. The prime minister stated that Imran Khan’s government’s alternate energy policy, which was implemented in 2020, failed to produce the desired results and attract investment in the sector.

He also advocated prioritizing Balochistan in the country’s solar system deployment. According to the prime minister, solarization would reduce the import bill for expensive fuel and help generate low-cost and environmentally friendly electricity. The meeting was thoroughly briefed on solar projects as an alternative to costly power projects. It was reported that the government would commence solarization projects of around 14000 megawatts within the next few months. Solar projects with a capacity of around 9000 MW would be prioritized.

Under the initiative, the solar systems would not only be delivered at lower costs but also be given tax credits. The prime minister also urged the agencies responsible to carry out extensive planning for the early execution of the solar projects.