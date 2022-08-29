PM calls emergency meeting of coalition parties

Advertisement
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Image: File

  • Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting of all coalition parties
  • The invitation for the emergency session was sent to the Minister of all the four provinces and heads of all three Armed forces
  • PM also announced a grant of Rs10 billion for Balochistan province
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting of all coalition parties today in the Prime Minister House at 6pm, reported BOL News.

The invitation for the emergency session was sent to the Minister of all the four provinces and heads of all three Armed forces.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the current situation in the country after the floods need immediate discussion. The stakeholders have been invited to form a common strategy to face the ongoing calamity.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced a grant of Rs10 billion for Balochistan province to manage the situation and assist the flood victims in the aftermath of recent heavy rainfall and floods.

Speaking to the media after visiting the flood-affected areas including Haji Allah Dino village, the prime minister said that he had never witnessed in his lifetime such massive destruction wrecked by unprecedented floods and rainfalls across the country.

He said, “the impacts of natural calamities could not be overcome with the mere raising of slogans, making of statements, and hurling of allegations.”

PM announces Rs10 billion grant for Balochistan flood victims
PM announces Rs10 billion grant for Balochistan flood victims

PM announced a grant of Rs10 billion for Balochistan province to manage...

