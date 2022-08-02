Advertisement
Articles
PM, COAS discuss search operation for missing army helicopter

A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter has gone missing.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephone conversation with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the situation after an army aviation helicopter went missing in Balochistan.

The Army Chief informed the prime minister about the ongoing search operations since last night. The prime minister expressed concerns over the missing army officers on the helicopter including Lt General Sarfaraz Ali and six others.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Lt Gen Sarfaraz is an excellent professional and a very good person. He prayed that all on board the helicopter are safe. He appealed to the nation to pray for the safe return of the brave sons of the country.

The prime minister said the whole nation is saddened over this accident. He said the dutiful soldiers who helped the flood victims have a great spirit of service which is the real strength of Pakistan

A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter, which was on flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan, lost contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the incident and said that Corps Commander XII Lt General Sarfraz Ali was on board along with five others. It added the search operation for the helicopter was underway and further details would follow.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier expressed concern over missing helicopter of Army Aviation in Balochistan. In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said the whole nation was praying for the safe return and security of the sons of the country who were out to help the flood affectees.

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed concern over the missing helicopter. He prayed for the safety of Commander 12 Corps and the army officers who accompanied him and for the success of the search operation.

Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was serving as a major general, was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in November 2020. He was posted as the Corps Commander XII, which is also known as Southern Command, in 2021.

He served as the inspector general of the Frontier Corps in South Balochistan, Director General Military Intelligence, and commander of the 111 Brigade in Rawalpindi. He had also served as defence attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in the United States.

 

