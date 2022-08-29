PM, COAS grieved over passing away of Olympian Manzoor Jnr

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have expressed their condolences over the passing of renowned player and Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior

In a message, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army is “deeply grieved on the sad demise of hockey legend and a personal friend Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior.”

“May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.” COAS Bajwa was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistan Hockey team legend and former Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior.

In his condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

He said that late Manzoor Junior, gold medalist of the national hockey team, had been the pride of the nation and his contributions for the game of hockey were unforgettable.

Olympian Manzoor Hussain, known as Manzoor Jnr, passed away in Lahore after a cardiac arrest. He was aged 64.

The former captain Pakistan Hockey team, was part of the team which won bronze and gold in the 1976 and 1984 Olympics respectively.

The forward field player was known for his exceptional stick work and was a member of the national hockey teams which brought laurels to the country in 1978 and 1982 hockey World Cups.

He had a record 15 gold medals for Pakistan in field hockey. The former Pakistani inside right was the highest gold medalist player in the subcontinent.

