Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PM, COAS grieved over passing away of Olympian Manzoor Jnr
PM, COAS grieved over passing away of Olympian Manzoor Jnr

PM, COAS grieved over passing away of Olympian Manzoor Jnr

Articles
PM, COAS grieved over passing away of Olympian Manzoor Jnr

Olympian Manzoor Hussain passed away in Lahore. 

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have expressed their condolences over the passing of renowned player and Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior

In a message, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army is “deeply grieved on the sad demise of hockey legend and a personal friend Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior.”

“May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.” COAS Bajwa was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistan Hockey team legend and former Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior.

In his condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

He said that late Manzoor Junior, gold medalist of the national hockey team, had been the pride of the nation and his contributions for the game of hockey were unforgettable.

Olympian Manzoor Hussain, known as Manzoor Jnr, passed away in Lahore after a cardiac arrest. He was aged 64.

Advertisement

The former captain Pakistan Hockey team, was part of the team which won bronze and gold in the 1976 and 1984 Olympics respectively.

The forward field player was known for his exceptional stick work and was a member of the national hockey teams which brought laurels to the country in 1978 and 1982 hockey World Cups.

He had a record 15 gold medals for Pakistan in field hockey. The former Pakistani inside right was the highest gold medalist player in the subcontinent.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Also Read

PM expresses grief over demise of singer Nayyara Noor
PM expresses grief over demise of singer Nayyara Noor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deep grief over death...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup
Arshad Sharif murder: Police registers FIR on SC’s order
Arshad Sharif murder: Police registers FIR on SC’s order
Atta Tarar threatens AJK PM of banning entry to Islamabad  
Atta Tarar threatens AJK PM of banning entry to Islamabad  
Islamabad's Centaurus Mall unsealed after being shut down
Islamabad's Centaurus Mall unsealed after being shut down
Shehbaz, Fazl agree to politically fight PTI at every level
Shehbaz, Fazl agree to politically fight PTI at every level
President Alvi condoles passing of former Chinese president
President Alvi condoles passing of former Chinese president
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story