PM condoles over tragic road accidents in Türkiye

At least 32 people were killed in the road accidents.

ISLMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic traffic incidents in Türkiye.

In a tweet, the prime minister said he was saddened by the news of the loss of precious lives and injuries to dozens as a result of traffic incidents in Türkiye.

On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences President Erdogan and bereaved families over their loss.

Saddened by the news of the loss of precious lives & the injuries to dozens as a result of traffic incidents in Türkiye. On behalf of the government & the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt condolences to H.E. President @RTErdogan & the bereaved families over their loss! Advertisement — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 21, 2022

The Foreign Office also condoled the loss of life in a tragic accident in Turkiye. In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson conveyed deepest condolences to the people and government of Turkiye.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic traffic accident in Gaziantep, Turkiye, resulting in the loss of a number of precious lives and injuries to many more.

“We seek Allah Almighty’s blessings for the departed souls and pray for the swift recovery of the injured. We also convey our deepest condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Turkiye in this hour of sorrow.” The spokesperson added.

At least 32 people were killed in south-east Turkey on Saturday when vehicles crashed into first responders who were attending earlier accidents.

Sixteen people including emergency workers and journalists died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site, regional governor Davut Gul from south-eastern province of Gaziantep, said. Another 20 people were wounded and received treatment.

Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed on the highway between Gaziantep and Nizip. The journalists were killed after pulling over to help the victims of the initial accident.

Separately, a truck hit a site 250km to the east in the Derik district of Mardin, where first respondents were also attending to an accident. Sixteen people died and 29 others were injured as a result of the incident while eight of the wounded were in a critical condition.

Turkey has a poor record of road safety. According to the government, 5,362 people were killed in traffic accidents last year.

