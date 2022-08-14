PM congratulates nation on 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have congratulated the nation on the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan.

In his message on the historic occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Day is a watershed moment in our nation’s history.

“Today, we pay rich tributes to Muslims of the sub-continent and express our collective gratitude to them for their heroic struggle, and epic sacrifices for the creation of a new state,” he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said establishment of Pakistan is an outcome of the Quaid-i-Azam’s single-minded devotion, unflinching resolve and his unwavering struggle.

“The coming of Pakistan into existence was not less than a miracle that stunned friends and foes alike, beating all predictions and assessments. Where the 75th Independence Day is an occasion of jubilation and festivity, it is also a moment of reflection and self-accountability.”

Advertisement

“We, as a nation, have achieved many milestones during the last seven and a half decades. From thwarting external aggression to putting together federal constitution to becoming the 7th nuclear power of the world to beating the scourge of terrorism, we have come a long way. The odds were definitely heavier than anyone could imagine but our national will to defeat them was stronger,” he said.

The prime minister said it is also a fact that we have not been able to fully realize the dream that our founding fathers dreamed – the dream of socio-economic justice, rule of and equality before the law, and the dream of an egalitarian society.

“As long as we do not have economic sovereignty, the concept of freedom will remain incomplete,” he added. “Nothing is more dangerous for a nation than the internal division; disruption and chaos, for such negative forces undermine the solidarity and integrity of the country and rob societies of their national purpose.”

He said while celebrating the Independence Day, let us seek guidance from the ideology and thoughts of our founding fathers and put the welfare of our people at the center of our mission of national rejuvenation.

He said we should vow to turn Pakistan into a nation-state that is reflective of the ideals of our founding fathers.

Advertisement

Also Read PM to unveil newly-recorded National Anthem on August 14 ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will launch the re-recorded national anthem composed...