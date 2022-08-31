ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the government of the United States for announcing humanitarian assistance to the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that they were grateful to the United States government for the announcement of humanitarian assistance for flood victims in Pakistan.

“The tragedy is massive with millions of people gravely affected & we need our friends around the globe to help the suffering humanity,” he added.

We are grateful to the United States government @USAGov for the announcement of humanitarian assistance for the flood affectees in Pakistan. The tragedy is massive with millions of people gravely affected & we need our friends around the globe to help the suffering humanity. Advertisement — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 31, 2022

The United States has announced humanitarian assistance of $30 million (approx. Rs6.5 billion) for flood victims in Pakistan.

The US embassy in Islamabad in a statement said that Washington would provide $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan through the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

“In response to the Pakistani government’s request for assistance, the United States will prioritise urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance,” the statement said.

“This support will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities. The United States will continue to monitor the crisis in close coordination with local partners and Pakistani authorities,” the statement added.

Advertisement

As Pakistan suffers from devastating flooding, the United States—through @USAID—is now providing $30 million towards critical humanitarian assistance like food, safe water, and shelter. We stand with Pakistan in this difficult time. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 30, 2022



US Secretary for State Antony Blinken said as Pakistan suffers from devastating flooding, the United States through USAID is now providing $30 million towards critical humanitarian assistance like food, safe water, and shelter.

“We stand with Pakistan in this difficult time,” he said in a statement. The United States had already provided over $1.1 million in grants and project support.

Advertisement

Thank you to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau for his thoughts & sympathies on the loss of precious lives & unprecedented devastation in Pakistan. Canada has been a great friend & we are grateful that the Canadian govt is taking steps to support the flood victims. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 31, 2022

The prime minister, in a separate tweet, also thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his thoughts and sympathies on the loss of precious lives and unprecedented devastation in Pakistan.

“Canada has been a great friend & we are grateful that the Canadian govt is taking steps to support the flood victims,” the prime minister posted a tweet.

Advertisement

In a related tweet, the prime minister appreciated Swiss President Ignazio Cassis for his message of solidarity with the people of Pakistan at this difficult time.

“We gratefully acknowledge the President’s gesture of sending a team of Swiss experts to do the need assessment for humanitarian support,” he added.

Also Read U.S. pledges $30 million to Pakistan flood relief The United States government will provide financial assistance to Pakistan in the...