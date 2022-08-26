PM expresses grief over flood destruction, assures relief

PM expresses grief over flood destruction.

Shahbaz Sharif said floods and rain have caused severe destruction in Sindh.

Shehbaz said that the biggest problem country is facing is extracting water from villages in such large-scale.

Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif said after visiting the calamity-hit regions that floods and rain have caused severe destruction in Sindh. People’s houses have been destroyed, entire villages are under water.

While talking to the media, PM Shehbaz said that the biggest problem country is facing is extracting water from villages in such large-scale destruction due to rain and floods was unthinkable.

He said that an aerial survey of the damage caused by rains and floods was carried out. The PM added that assistance is being given to the victims in the flood relief camps.

Whereas, Prime Minister Flood Relief 2022 short code is released for donations for flood victims.

As per details, The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has issued an official notification, which states that citizens can donate Rs 10 by sending an SMS to 9999 by writing “FUND” from their mobile phones.

The PTA’s notification states that all operators will inform the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of the donations collected.



It should be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to Pakistanis, philanthropists and institutions to donate in the situation of catastrophic floods.