PM for utilizing all resources to rescue, relocate flood victims

Nowshera: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived here to review the ongoing rescue and relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas of the opposition-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. During the visit, the prime minister distributed cheques of cash relief assistance among the flood-stricken people.

The authorities concerned apprised him of the flood situation, ongoing rescue and relief operations, as well as the facilities being provided to the displaced people at the relief camps. The PM directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for the immediate rescue and relocation of the flood-hit population.

The Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, NDMA, and PDMA’s authorities briefed the prime minister about the ongoing rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations in Nowshera district following the devastative floods of August 27 that wreaked havoc on people’s lives and properties, besides infrastructure, standing crops, gardens, and livestock.

During the briefing at Mardan Bridge, the authorities concerned apprised him of the ongoing rescue and relief operations as well as other facilities being provided to the displaced people at the relief camps.

He said that the federal government was providing Rs 25,000 cash assistance to each of the flood-hit families across the country to enable them to meet their immediate needs. Moreover, Rs 1 million each would also be given to families who have lost their dear ones.

The prime minister was accompanied by federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Prime Minister’s Adviser Engineer Amir Muqam, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP Spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan, and other party leaders. Later, the prime minister left for Charsadda, where he would interact with the flood victims and distribute cheques of cash assistance among them.

Later, he is also scheduled to visit the site of Mohmand Dam, where he would be briefed about the progress of the project’s execution.