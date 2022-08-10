PM lauds law-enforcement agencies for maintaining peace on Ashura

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, his ministry, the provincial governments as well as law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace on Ashura.

The prime minister thanked Allah Almighty as the Yaum-e-Ashur passed peacefully without any untoward incident. He lauded the officers and the personnel of Rangers, law enforcement agencies, particularly the police who faced the scorching heat and tough conditions to protect people’s lives and properties.

The prime minister also paid tribute to volunteers who also served to maintain discipline on the day. “This day passed peacefully just because of your teamwork. I am proud of you all,” he remarked.

Ashura was observed across the country with religious reverence and solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Various processions were carried out in different cities of the division and thousands of security personnel were deployed to protect the mourners of the seventh-century martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The mourning processions were taken out in all the cities and towns of the country as Muslims perform mourning rituals to mark the Ashura. Strict security measures were ensured by the local management of different cities and some road closures were also in place to avoid any untoward incident.

Law enforcers, including police, Rangers, FC and others have been deployed along the procession routes. The azadars (mourners) paid glowing tribute to sacrifices offered by Hussain (RA) and his companions for the supremacy of Islam.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy. Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also provided drinking water, and food items to the participants. Mobile phone services was partially suspended as a security measure in different cities.

In Islamabad, the main procession emerged from Imambargah Qasr Zainibia in G-6/4 and culminated at Imambargah Asna Ashri in G-6. In Rawalpindi, the main procession was taken out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain which culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi while passing through the designated routes.

.Over 2500 security personnel were deployed to guard the main procession while 3500 cops also provided security cover to other processions and majalis of the district. Besides different processions emerged from various parts of the city and merged into the main procession.

Main points of Rawalpindi from where processions were taken out include Imam Bargah Teli Mohalla, Imam Bargah Hifazat Ali Shah Bohra Bazar, Imam Bargah Darbar Sakhi Shah Chann Chiragh and Yadgar-e-Hussain Satellite Town.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. Over 6,000 security officials have been deployed to ensure security.

In Lahore, the main mourning procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli at Mochi Gate, which after passing through its traditional route will culminate at Karbala Gaamay Shah this evening, where Shaam-e-Ghareeban was being held.

Overall 170 processions and 130 majalis were arranged in Multan district. The main procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Heera Haidri in the morning which concluded at Ghanta Ghar in the evening after passing its traditional route.

In Peshawar, the main procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Agha Syed Ali Shah Qissa Khwani Bazaar this afternoon. Eleven other processions were also taken out from different Imambargahs which joined the main procession. Similar processions were also taken out in Kohat, Khyber, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Kurram and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

In Karachi, the main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park after Majalis in the morning. After passing through its traditional route, the procession was concluded at Imam Bargah-e-Hussainan Iraniaan Kharadar in the evening.

In Quetta, the main mourning procession of Alam, Tazia and Zuljanah was taken out from Nichari Imambargah at Alamdar Road this morning, which culminated at the same place in the evening after passing through its traditional routes.

