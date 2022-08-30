PM lauds President Erdogan, EU for humanitarian aid

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that in line with his commitment, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan was leading a humanitarian aid drive for flood affectees of Pakistan.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Turkiye had mobilized a massive relief effort for the flood-devastated population of Pakistan.

In line with his commitment, my brother H.E. President @RTErdogan is leading humanitarian aid drive for flood affectees. Turkey 🇹🇷 has mobilized massive relief effort. 6 flights have landed so far; 2 more will arrive tomorrow. Train carrying relief goods left Ankara for Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ZywsM0gLSB — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 30, 2022

“6 flights have landed so far; 2 more will arrive tomorrow. Train carrying relief goods left Ankara for Pakistan,” the prime minister posted a tweet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday received a telephone call from Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

The President of the European Council offered his condolences on the loss of precious lives and material damage as a result of devastating floods in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked the EU President for his expression of solidarity and appreciated the EU’s support of 2.15 million Euros for flood affectees in Pakistan.

Briefing the EU President on the widespread destruction caused across Pakistan due to unprecedented rainfall, the prime minister said that the floods have caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, property and infrastructure.

He added that, most regrettably, the situation was likely to deteriorate further as rains were expected to continue over areas already submerged by more than two months of flooding.

The Prime Minister also apprised the EU President of the efforts undertaken by the government, which include a large-scale humanitarian response for people in the affected areas, by immediate dispatch and distribution of food, medicine and relief material to those affected by floods.

The government has also established a Relief Fund for people all over the country and made arrangements for Overseas Pakistanis to donate for the flood relief efforts, he added.

The Prime Minister shared that a “UN Flash Appeal” was launched on 30 August 2022 and expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements endorsed by the UN.