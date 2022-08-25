PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding two-day visit to Doha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Pakistan after concluding a two-day official visit to Qatar

PM Shehbaz Sharif mentioned two “notable” features of his visit: first, Pakistan and Qatar shared a clear vision of the future, which offered new chances and outlets in a rapidly changing globe

Advertisement

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Pakistan after concluding a two-day official visit to Qatar, BOL News reported on Thursday.

The prime minister stated on his official Twitter account that Pakistan and Qatar have a clear vision of the future, with new prospects and increased awareness to improve bilateral relations, notably economic collaboration.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “Heading back to Pakistan today after the conclusion of my important trip to Qatar. Thank you to the government & people of Qatar, especially my brother HH Sheikh

@TamimBinHamad for the warm welcome & excellent hospitality.”

Heading back to Pakistan today after the conclusion of my important trip to Qatar. Thank you to the government & people of Qatar, especially my brother HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad for the warm welcome & excellent hospitality. Two aspects of the visit are noteworthy: Advertisement — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 25, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif mentioned two “notable” features of his visit: first, Pakistan and Qatar shared a clear vision of the future, which offered new chances and outlets in a rapidly changing globe.

Second, he stated that both countries are more aware of the need to improve bilateral relations by making economic cooperation the focal point of bilateral connections.

Also Read PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Qatari Emir ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Emir of State of...

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met the Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his visit to Doha.

Advertisement

Both leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen the cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar. During the meeting held at Diwan-e-Amiri, both the countries agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in multiple areas. The prime minister was accompanied by his delegation including the cabinet members.

The prime minister was warmly welcomed by the Emir upon arrival at the Diwan. He was presented with a guard of honor before proceeding to hold the meeting and the delegation-level talks.

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived on a two-day visit to Doha at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar. This is his first visit since assuming the office in April 2021.