PM meets Commonwealth Games medal winners

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hosted Pakistani athletes and players who won medals at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.

The prime minister congratulated the players for raising the flag of Pakistan. He said that the performance of Pakistani athletes showed their resolve and love for the country. He further said that the whole nation was proud of these heroes and the nation congratulated and respected them.

The prime minister also distributed cash prizes among the athletes for showing immense progress. He met with every athlete one by one and congratulated them for their performance.

He expressed confidence that the talented sportsmen would bring more laurels to the country and would continue to achieve success in their respective games.

PM Sharif said steps would be taken to hold sporting events at college and university levels to encourage the students get involved in healthy activities.

The prime minister gave away cash prizes to the players including Nooh Dastagir Butt, Shah Hussain, Sharif Tahir, Arshad Nadeem and several others at the special ceremony held here at the PM House.

In a tweet on his social media handle, the prime minister said he was honoured to host our players and athletes who made the country proud by winning various medals in the Commonwealth Games.

“Their hard work & devotion was exemplary. Today I also announced the revival of the departmental sports, which was a long-standing demand” added.

Honoured to host our players & athletes who made the country proud by winning various medals in the Commonwealth Games. Their hard work & devotion was exemplary. Today I also announced the revival of the departmental sports, which was a long-standing demand. pic.twitter.com/mPDmzCU04a — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 25, 2022

Pakistan competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022.

Pakistan had the best performance ever at the Commonwealth Games winning a total of eight medals at the sporting tournament. It won 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Arshad Nadeem won Pakistan’s first ever gold medal in Javelin Throw at the Commonwealth Games and the first Athletics gold medal since 1962. Nooh Dastgir Butt also won a gold medal in weightlifting in the over 109 kgs category.

This was the best medal haul for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games since 1970. Overall Pakistan finished at 18 on the medal table out of 72 participating nations.

