PM reviews relief operations for flood victims in Balochistan

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the disbursement of compensation to flood-affected people of Balochistan within 24 hours.

The prime minister issued the directive during his visit to the tent city set up in the Khushnob area of Qila Saifullah district to accommodate flood-affected people.

Speaking to media, PM Shehbaz Sharif asked the National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to pace up relief and rescue operations to best facilitate the victims.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chairman NDMA Lt General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister about the damages incurred by torrential rains in Balochistan.

They informed that four camps with medical facilities had been set up for flood-affected people and a tube well system in the area was functioning with solar energy to meet the water needs.

Visit to tent city

The prime minister interacted with the flood-affected persons in the tent city and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said payment of compensation has immediately been started to the flood affected people. He said the federal government is disbursing one million rupees to the heirs of those who lost their loved ones in the calamity.

He said Balochistan government will also extend the same compensation to the bereaved families. He said financial assistance will also be provided to the injured and Rs500,000 rupees will be given to those whose houses were completely destroyed whilst assistance of Rs200,000 will be given for partially damaged houses.

The prime minister took serious notice of non-provision of ration in the tent village. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of ration and water to the flood affected people.

CM Balochistan Bizenjo said directions had been issued to the authorities for provision of ration and water to the people in tent village.

The chief minister suspending the Deputy Commissioner, Tehsildar and the concerned officials of PDMA over negligence. He said an inquiry will also be conducted into the matter and assured provision of food rations daily.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the provincial capital of Balochistan on a day-long visit to oversee relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

Federal Ministers Sardar Israr Tareen, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Minister of State Muhammad Hashim Notezai, MNA Salahuddin Ayubi and Chairman NDMA accompanied the prime minister.

On his arrival at Quetta Airport, the prime minister was given detailed briefing regarding the ongoing relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

According to the PDMA, 136 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Balochistan since June 1, while 70 others have been injured. Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps have launched relief and rescue operation in the province.

