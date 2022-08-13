PM seeks report on flood-hit areas of Balochistan

There has been heavy rain in Qila Abdullah and several other areas of Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday sought an immediate report over the flood-affected areas and instructed to expedite relief operations.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the human and financial losses caused by recent flash floods in Qila Abdullah after another heavy monsoon rainy spell lashed Balochistan province.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to expedite the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

He also issued directives for the submission of a complete report regarding breaches in two dams and the subsequent damages caused by flood water.

The prime minister is soon expected to visit the flood-affected areas of Qila Abdullah. He said the people trapped in floods should be shifted immediately to the safer areas, besides ensuring arrangements for food and tents for the victims.

Advertisement

Six more people have died and a number of villages inundated in flash floods caused by an intense rainy spell in Qila Abdullah and several other areas of Balochistan.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the number of rain-related deaths has reached 182 in the province and several villages have submerged in flood water. Three dams have been washed away and many link roads destroyed in Qila Abdullah.

The train service between Chaman and Quetta has also been affected due to flood water in the area. Scores of cattles have perished and crops and orchards ruined.

Road traffic between Quetta and Karachi was also suspended as the linking highway was damaged in different areas of Lasbela district. The PDMA rescue teams are providing rescue services to people stranded in the flood-hit areas.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has expressed concern over the massive damage in Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Lasbela and Muslim Bagh due to heavy rains.

He contacted the public representatives and district administration officials of the flood-ravaged areas and instructed them to visit the affected areas and provide all-possible help to the affectees. He directed for immediate rescue of the people trapped in flood water.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistan condoles UAE over loss of lives, properties due to floods ISLAMABAD: The government and people of Pakistan on Saturday extended heartfelt condolences...