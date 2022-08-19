ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue.

This was stated by him during an informal interaction with a delegation of students from Harvard University USA which called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The delegation comprised students of diverse origins and academic backgrounds. The Prime Minister welcomed the students and held a candid discussion about contemporary challenges Pakistan is facing today.

During the meeting the Prime Minister said that both Islamabad and New Delhi should have competition in trade, economy, and improving the conditions of their people. He said Pakistan is not an aggressor, but its nuclear assets and the professionally trained army is deterrence.

The Prime Minister apprised the students about his vision for the development of Pakistan. The students asked questions from the Prime Minister regarding the country’s economy, IMF, Agriculture, Industry, IT and other sectors.

In response to a question about Pakistan’s economy and IMF program, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif replied that Pakistan’s economic crisis stems from structural problems along with political instability in the recent decades. The first few decades since the inception of Pakistan witnessed impressive growth across all sectors of the economy. He said we had plans, national will and the implementation mechanism to produce outcomes. He said the lack of focus, energy and policy action led to the reduction in national productivity. Shehbaz Sharif said all efforts and resources have been deployed to stabilize the economy.

The Prime Minister also shared that his economic action plan has three prongs; the revitalization of the economy, making Information Technology the pivot of national development and the exports leading the economy.

The Prime Minister also shed light on his futuristic program of free laptops given to high achievers in PMLN’s previous tenure, which not only helped the students to continue their education in the times of COVID-19, but also helped the youth of Pakistan to get a strong foothold in the global freelance market. He said for Pakistan to develop, we need to focus on vocational, scientific and skilled education.

Replying to another question, he said the government is working on a plan to unpack the country’s huge but untapped potential in the field of information technology. It is our resolve that we increase our IT exports from the existing two billion to fifteen billion US dollars in coming years.

Prime Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s strong resolve to maintain peace in the region. He emphasized on the fact that sustainable peace in South Asia is linked to the resolution of Jammu & Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions and wishes of Kashmiris.

Responding to a question about climate change, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of the responsibility the developed world carries towards the developing countries like Pakistan which is less than 1% contributor in carbon emissions but is 5th most vulnerable country regarding the effects of climate change. He also shared the government’s plans to shift from imported fuels to solar, wind and hydel energy as Pakistan has immense potential in these areas.

The students appreciated Prime Minister’s progressive approach for uplifting Pakistan’s economy, bringing peace in the region and political stability in the country. The delegation also spoke very highly of the hospitality extended to them by the government and people of Pakistan during their visit.

The Prime Minister also emphasized on the importance of political stability in the country. He said that since the economy is dependent on the political stability, he has repeatedly offered grand dialogue, which has Charter of the Economy as its chief highlight.

In a reply to a question about Sino-Pak relations, The Prime Minister said that China, Pakistan are time-tested friends and their friendship gained new heights with the signing of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Prime Minister said that the relationship with China remains the cornerstone of our foreign policy. He said CPEC heralded the beginning of a new era of economic development.

Federal Ministers Dr Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistants Ahad Cheema, Syed Fahad Husain, Jahanzeb Khan, Coordinators to PM Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Rana Ihsan Afzal, Chairman HEC and officials from the concerned departments were also present at the meeting.