PM Shehbaz, Amir of Qatar discuss issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations. Qatar is home to over 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a pivotal role in the development of Qatar and Pakistan.

Earlier, on Jun 8, talking to Commander Qatar Air Force Major General Jassim Mohamed Ahmed Al-Mannai, who called on him in Rawalpindi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatari Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, matters of mutual & professional interests and regional security situation were discussed.

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that nothing can compensate for the martyrdom of the armed forces personnel.

